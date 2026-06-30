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Gerry's avatar
Gerry
15h

The corollary here is: do Já & Dame care if Nori flexes his muscles and benches them for lack of effort? Will Portland’s bottom line suffer if they are benched?

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1 reply by Henry Abbott
Terry K. Cargill's avatar
Terry K. Cargill
20h

Great summary! Thanks as always

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