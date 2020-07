BY HENRY ABBOTT

In May 1984, Billy Joel’s “Innocent Man” tour came to Portland, Oregon. I was 10 and my sister was 12. My dad got tickets and jammed us, along with our neighbors, into his old Mercedes: four kids in back and co-chaperone Mrs. Kurisu up front.

It’s funny how memory works. There are whole vacations, even years, that I can barely picture. Bu…