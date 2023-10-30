Discover more from TrueHoop
Award-winning hard truths about the NBA since 2005.
Over 17,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Coaching for the moment
PODCAST: David's early observations of the 2023-2024 NBA season
On today's TrueHoop Podcast episode Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
David's early-season observations are mostly about individual offense. (Team defense might come later?)
29 teams believe they are in the playoff mix right now (sorry, Blazers!) which has coaches engaging in aggresive short-term thinking.
Jalen Duren!
The NBA's next media rights deal is an opportunity for the league to innovate.
TrueHoop is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.