BY DAVID THORPE

James Harden has refined his attack, and is back to being highly effective. RICH STORRY/GETTY IMAGES

Ty Lue might be the NBA’s most clever coach. Is that enough for the Clippers to overcome the best basketball player in the world?

Ordinarily, probably not. But this time around, I have a funny feeling it might just work and the Clippers will get the best of the Nuggets.

Ty Lue does interesting things that I really like.