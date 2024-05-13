BY DAVID THORPE

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics have been on automatic pilot for most of the postseason. When will they be tested? JASON MILLER/GETTY IMAGES

Two series are heading to Game 4 tonight, but only one promises to matter.

The top-seeded Thunder, now down 2-1 to the Mavs, will need to find a way to contain not just Luka Dončić but also Kyrie Irving and breakout contributor P.J. Washington, who’s averaging 22 points per game in the series.

The question for the Celtics is not whether they’ll win their series but if we’ve seen their best basketball. I don’t think we have, and that should terrify the teams out West. The Cavs are little more than an ellipsis between the first round and the conference finals.

Here’s what I’m watching heading into tonight’s games:

Simply, the Cavs are no challenge

A source close to the Celtics claimed they were brimming with confidence heading into Game 3. I joked in our Monday meeting that the only thing we've learned is Boston can be beaten in Game 2s.

Losing Kristaps Porziņģis has been noticeable, but the Cavs can’t capitalize enough without Jarrett Allen, who also looks to be out for the series. Solving Donovan Mitchell is always a chore, but the Celtics have multiple looks to throw at him and capable defenders everywhere. When Evan Mobley is scoring, the Cavs look dangerous—he’s just unable to take over a game consistently yet. But he has an amazing body, skillset, and mentality. The Cavs should do everything they can to keep him and Mitchell together, but replacing Darius Garland with a guard who can defend the other team’s best ball-handler might become an offseason priority.

The Celtics have so many weapons that, like the Pacers, sometimes randomness short-circuits their efficacy. Yet, the truth is, the Celtics have yet to be challenged. They have another gear that they probably won’t need to access unless they face the Nuggets in the Finals. Their ability to squeeze opponents defensively keeps them out of danger—and until they feel that danger, the Celtics won’t have to summon their best basketball.

The Celtics and their stars seem like they’re on cruise control, and it’s nearly impossible to think that the Cavs will make this a competitive series.

The Mavs need to stay on their feet

The Mavericks won Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead despite a litany of mental mistakes that revolve around jumping. On the offensive end, it’s like the Mavs have never heard of a shot fake. That’s playing right into Chet Holmgren’s hands, and it gives a fire hydrant like Lu Dort a chance to time up some blocks from behind. Dereck Lively II is a rookie, but Daniel Gafford has no excuse—they can’t make it so easy for Thunder defenders.

Even worse, the Mavs’ bigs bite on so many Thunder shot fakes, even though they should know Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is almost guaranteed to fake before shooting. Even though they lost Game 3, the Thunder are doing a good job of speeding up the Mavs, whose athletes have to learn that everyone’s jumping a bit lower at this point. Watch Jalen Brunson and Nikola Jokić: fake, fake, fake, shoot, score. They don’t have to worry about jumping higher than the shot-blocker.

In Game 3, the Mavs did a much better job of shrinking the space in front of SGA. They’re clearly less worried about Jalen Williams, who’s not quite there yet as a scorer. Josh Giddey has done very little in this series, and the Thunder need more from him to advance.

I agree with the Mavs’ coaching staff if they are indeed telling Kyrie Irving he needs to engage earlier. Kyrie’s finishing games beautifully, but he can get to another level if he can start cooking sooner. The Mavs need him to do that in Game 4.

At this point, the series remains a total toss-up. However, if the Mavs can get solid contributions from secondary scorers like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green, they can upset the West’s top seed. I like their chances and would be more confident if Luka was less banged up.

Coming tomorrow: a peek into the thrilling Nuggets-Timberwolves and Knicks-Pacers series.

