On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Can the Celtics accomplish the impossible and become the first team to win four straight after going down 3-0 in a playoff series?

The Heat's 'Fuck You' culture which David just wrote about

The brilliance of Nikola Jokic and the superb play of Jamal Murray

Why the NBA media needs to do a better job telling stories about teams and players