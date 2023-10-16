Discover more from TrueHoop
Can Sam Cassell help Jayson Tatum become MVP?
PODCAST: Victor Wembanyama is fun and James Harden trade talk
On today’s episode Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Sam Cassell's addition to the Celtics coaching staff and the potential impact on Jayson Tatum and Joe Mazzulla
More on the NBA's claim that science doesn't support load management
Jarod is having fun watching Victor Wembanyama
James Harden trade talk and the problem with NBA "newsbreakers"