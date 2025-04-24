Cade Cunningham is getting to the line
Can he be the best offensive player in a series with Jalen Brunson?
Cade Cunningham is 23. Over his 210 NBA games, he averages four free throw attempts per game. But even as NBA referees have adopted a “let ‘em play” philosophy, Cade’s free throw attempts are going up in a way that’s indicative of a star being born. His rookie year he averaged 2.6 per game, this season more than double that.
In Monday’s Game 2 win at Madison Square Garden, Cade attempted 12 free throws, and made ten. It was only the seventh time in his career he had attempted so many. All but one of those are since Christmas.
What I see now is a man with a plan.
