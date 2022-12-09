BY HENRY ABBOTT

All kinds of people are only too happy, today, to tell you how diabolically clever Vladimir Putin was in taking Brittney Griner hostage.

Indeed! What a trick to kidnap an American celebrity, in war time, while gaining admiration from a good number of Americans who can’t believe how terrible Brittney Griner has been! Audacious and incredible that he tried it; mind-blowing that it worked. A chunk of America is so frenzied about race and gender that they have a hard time accurately picking the bad guy from a lineup of two: a murderous kidnapping warlord and the American basketball player with a micron of marijuana derivative.

The other trick was to make people think the drugs that matter in this case were in Brittney Griner’s carry-on. I see the video of the prisoner swap and think about a different kind of drugs.

Some background: The last Russian prisoner swapped by the Biden administration, back in April, was Konstantin Yaroshenko. “Konstantin Yaroshenko,” says the 2011 U.S. Attorney’s press release from the time of his arrest, “agreed to play a vital role in a vast, international drug conspiracy that attempted to transform the country of Liberia into a transshipment hub for ton quantities of cocaine.”

Ton quantities!

To recap: Putin invades Ukraine, inspiring harsh sanctions. There is talk his regime might struggle for cash. Then he initiates a prisoner swap to free Yaroshenko, who was arrested trying to move “ton quantities” of cocaine—mostly through hard-to-track flights in and out of Africa.

And then his next prisoner swap, this week, is for Viktor Bout, who had movies made about his uncanny ability to get cargo in and out of Africa without detection. Like Yaroshenko, Bout was arrested in a Drug Enforcement Agency sting, but Bout was not charged with drug crimes. At the time of Bout’s 2008 arrest, the Financial Times reported:

Richard Chichakli, named by the US Treasury as Mr Bout’s financial manager – a title he disputes – said it was “impossible” that Mr Bout was involved in drugs trafficking. “I know for a fact, based on what I know, he never had any dealing business in South America.” Then he added: “But there’s plenty I don’t know.”

You and me both, Chichakli!

But I do know the Griner-for-Bout prisoner swap happened in the United Arab Emirates, the place where Bout reportedly lived when he met Chichakli, who used to run a Free Trade Zone there. To this day, the Emirates is reportedly a global leader in money laundering, especially through free trade zones that “allow businesses to disguise the proceeds of crime.” One report calls it a “safe haven in the Gulf” to launder drug money.

Now we’re getting into several crisscrossing aspects of our investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and the NBA:

Tom Barrack, a private equity investor with ties to several NBA billionaires, was recently acquitted of acting as a secret agent for the United Arab Emirates. His legal defense was interesting. Thanks to email and other electronic records, there was little disputing that he had used his influence—with President Trump and others—on behalf of the Emirates. The case his team made to the judge, however, was that’s business-as-usual in his line of work: private equity. (Headline: ‘Espionage Lite’ or deal-making?) That argument worked, which was good for Barrack’s freedom and bad for anyone who hoped it might be difficult for rich creeps to influence the highest levels of government.

The meta-message is that everything’s a little slimier than we thought.

The plane that brought Brittney Griner home has a tricky-ass history. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/GETTYIMAGES

And that’s before we go down two other rabbit holes.

Evidently a key American negotiator on the ground was former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, who keeps going to Russia after popping up in a lot of Jeffrey Epstein stories.

And how about the plane that delivered Griner home? The G5 with the tail number N588AT is registered to TannJets Aerospace which—on paper at least—is the property of former Aeroflot pilot Igor Smirnov, who also has a petroleum business. Is he a front man for somebody else? That’s a whole ’nother avenue to explore. But to recap, Brittney Griner was:

flown on a plane evidently used for hush-hush assignments in dodgy parts of the world;

transferred through a hub of under-the-radar business transactions;

And traded for someone who ran a business flying under the radar.

I think often about Catherine Belton’s book “Putin’s People.” She gets into fearless specifics about Putin’s true game of moving money through “black cash networks” around the world, sometimes, her sources suggest, in conjunction with drug cartel money. Belton’s book inspired several oligarchs to sue her in British court. They nitpicked at her reporting with expensive lawyers, only to find the book’s reporting was rock solid, coming up with only minimal critiques that stuck.

I wonder what the oligarchs thought about page 103: “With the help of Putin’s men in City Hall,” Belton writes of Putin’s days as deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, “the sea port became a major hub for smuggling drugs from Colombia into Western Europe, former senior KGB officer Yuri Shvets later testified to a London court.” (Here’s some more on that.)

I don’t know who’s a drug dealer and who isn’t, and make no allegations. Yet, I know that a world where vague funds are untraceably offshore, business partnerships are suspiciously opaque, and trips are on private jets is a world favorable to wealthy criminals.

And it’s a world that sure seems to love sports. If Brittney Griner didn’t play basketball, I wonder if she ever would have crossed paths with such people. Thank goodness she survived the ordeal.

