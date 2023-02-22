Black Ball
PODCAST: Dr. Theresa Runstedtler has a new book about "the generation that saved the soul of the NBA"
On today's TrueHoop Podcast Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector are joined by Dr. Theresa Runstedtler, author of the forthcoming book Black Ball: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Spencer Haywood, and the Generation that Saved the Soul of the NBA.
We discuss:
What led Theresa to write this book? You might be surprised!
Is the NBA a monopoly? Is the NCAA?
How did the policies and incidents that shaped America in the 1960s and 1970s shape NBA policies and vice versa?
What is at the heart of this battle to control Black bodies?
Are things importantly different and better for today’s players?
