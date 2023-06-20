BY HENRY ABBOTT

I’m a gardener. If the soil is bad, or there’s not enough sunlight, or there’s chlorine runoff from your neighbor’s swimming pool, you can spend as much time and money as you want running back and forth to the nursery—and you’ll end up blaming the plants.

On the other hand, if you’re composting up a storm, building delightful loamy soil structure, and putting roots into impeccable soil with adequate sun overhead … you can barely fail. Good circumstances mean incredible results—they’re just much slower to create. It can take years to diagnose and address what’s holding your garden back. But if you don’t put that work in, nothing else much matters.

The NBA’s worst teams have some thinking to do: Do they just need a new plant, or is the soil bad?

If you’re a fan of one of those teams, welcome back. It’s your week! Things have been rough, I hear you thinking, but they’re about to change. At least, that’s the message pulsing just beneath the surface with every obsessive re-scroll through another mock draft, the HoopsHype rumors, or Marc Stein’s Substack.

That’s because, as fans, we squint into the hazy future. If your team didn’t make a lot of 3s, defend the paint, or rebound well, there’s hope you might plug that hole and find the alchemy to climb the standings this offseason. If Luka could just get a certain kind of big man …

Here’s the thing: You can’t just go out and keep getting new plants if your soil is rotten. No matter how you feel about this Zion trade or that Cam Whitmore pick, there’s not a quick fix. If your team is truly bad, history shows contention is never a draft pick or a trade away.

Let’s get this out of the way

I say bad teams are never a simple transaction away. In the summer of 2007, the Celtics traded for Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen, and improved from 24 to 66 wins and a title. Holy crap is that ever the dream!

And incredibly rare. Most seasons, no teams even improve by 20 wins. The Kings were the talk of the league last season by improving by 19.

In hindsight, I put it to you that your team is probably not positioned like the 2007 Celtics. At the time, we barely had advanced stats, and it’s clear that the Wolves wildly undervalued Kevin Garnett. The Wolves got a package starring Al Jefferson for him.

Years later, then-Celtics coach Doc Rivers talked about how the deal came together: “Me, Kevin McHale, Danny went golfing.” Ainge ran the Celtics at the time, his former Celtics teammate Kevin McHale ran the Wolves. “And when I finished golf I walked in my room and said, ‘We’re gonna get Kevin Garnett.’ ’Cause all Kevin McHale kept talking about was Al Jefferson and how good Al Jefferson was.”

I was among the media dullards who, in real time, had a hard time knowing who won that trade. “Dang,” everyone thought, “Al Jefferson’s pretty good.” Sometimes he scored a lot—often more than Garnett.

In advanced stats it was clear that peak Garnett, though not a massive scorer, was one of the best players in NBA history. Al Jefferson was never close to that level of player. In other words, the Celtics made a possibly unrepeatable trade—an intriguing big man, a collection of Gerald Greens and Sebastian Telfairs, and two of the many draft picks they had collected—for a hungry legend in his prime.

The Celtics were also far better than their 24-win record had made them appear: Paul Pierce missed half the season; Tony Allen missed more.

They also talked the tanking Sonics’ new GM, Sam Presti, into trading them Ray Allen and Glen Davis for Wally Szczerbiak, Delonte West, and Jeff Green. It turned the Sonics into total losers, which suited Presti fine. It was masterful.

But there’s another crucial lesson from all this: The Celtics rebuild was already years underway. They didn’t throw together three big stars. They were years into collecting draft picks and young players. Garnett and Allen landed in rich soil, where players like Rajon Rondo, Leon Powe, Glen Davis, Kendrick Perkins, and Tony Allen blossomed with their new star teammates. The essential conditions for “giant improvement” had been present for years before Garnett and Allen arrived. (Worth arguing about: those Celtics would have leapt up the standings by adding almost any stars.)

R.C. Buford seems like a gardener. When the Spurs are great again, the stories will be that it’s because of Victor Wembanyama, and who could argue? But don’t ignore that, in addition to 15 picks in the next three drafts combined, the Spurs are already years into assembling young talent, even at the expense of good players like Jakob Poeltl and Dejounte Murray. There will be some excellent players from the next generation of Spurs like Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Charles Bassey, Julian Champagnie, Dominick Barlow, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley—none of whom has turned 24 yet.

That’s what your team can emulate.

What doesn’t work

A decade ago, I dug deep into tanking and discovered, at that time, it had literally never worked—not one single time. No truly bad team had ever got a super-high draft pick and then won a title with that player.

In 2003, the Cavs got the best possible outcome—the top overall pick in the year of the best draft with the best player of all time. Even with all that, it took them three years, three different head coaches, and an almost total overhaul of the roster just to make the playoffs. LeBron stayed seven years and the Cavs became a very good team—winning several playoff series—but they never won a single Finals game, let alone a title. After he left for Miami, the Cavs were a 19-win team again.

Usually, it’s just more grind. At the time of that tanking article, I cited research from Arturo Galletti: Win 34 games or fewer, and you only have a 12 percent chance to win more than 55 games in any season over the next decade. (Although this year’s Finals were an aberration, most years 55 wins, in deep analysis, roughly equals contending.)

Twelve percent! If that holds, maybe one of the seven worst teams in the list above will contend any time in the next decade. Bad teams, in other words, are terrible at becoming good.

What we’re fighting against is the reality that this is such a stable league. Last year’s record is, unfortunately, a good predictor of next year’s record. Over at FiveThirtyEight, they based their various NBA models on some deep research, and they’ve found that teams tend to be a lot like last year.

In our NFL Elo ratings, teams retain two-thirds of their rating from the end of the previous season. In our NBA ratings, by contrast, they keep three-quarters of it. The higher fraction reflects the fact that NBA teams are more consistent from year to year than NFL squads.

Bummer, right? Other researchers have found similar results, but in Dean Oliver’s “Basketball on Paper,” there’s a further wrinkle: The good teams stay good even longer than you’d expect. A lifetime in and around the league has given a lot of clues as to what’s driving all this: Some teams have great soil.

Danny Green was let go by the Cavaliers when they were the worst team in the league, then started on a title-winning Spurs team. It might feel like just about anyone from your local YMCA can wander into the Heat’s farm system and end up playing key minutes in the Finals. And don’t we all wonder what another team might have been able to do with Zion Williamson or Ben Simmons? A few years into being a Warrior, Andrew Wiggins has become vastly better than he was in Minnesota.

Does your team have good soil?

If the soil is bad, your team might not be a player or 10 players away.

The Kings finally ended their run as the league’s longest-serving lottery team with a roster featuring a full dozen players born in 1996 or later. On a roster like that, it’s expected that all kinds of players will have career years, and several did. That acceleration is exciting and contagious.

It’s also good for the team; no matter what they tell you, nobody knows which prospects will become stars. Most don’t. But it’s a numbers game: If you make a nice collection of young players, some will emerge. Keegan Murray, Kessler Edwards, Keon Ellis, Neemias Queta, Davion Mitchell, Kevin Huerter, and Malik Monk are all at ages where giant improvement is somewhere between possible and likely.

There aren’t shortcuts out of the NBA’s basement, but there are strategies. This is one, and, though it’s no secret, it’s surprising how few teams stick with it and construct themselves a championship window.

Two who do: both GMs who were part of that Ray Allen trade. Sam Presti still runs the Sonics, now the Thunder, who boast a vast collection of young prospects and picks that seems, now, a bit like the Celtics before their Garnett trade. Danny Ainge, now heading the Jazz, is the other. They have Lauri Markkanen, 26, and even before Thursday’s draft—where they have the ninth, 16th, and 18th picks—they already have nine players younger than Lauri. And they’re already pretty good: They won 37 games last season. That, to me, is a real strategy to get better.

Deals don’t make bad teams into champions. Long-term thinking does.

