BARKLEY
Timothy Bella discusses his new book
Jarod and I spent most of the pandemic on Zoom with TrueHoop subscribers. The Washington Post’s Timothy Bella spent the pandemic working nights, having a child, and conducting almost 400 interviews for his book BARKLEY, which just came out, profiling the most maddening and lovable man in the NBA. It was delightful to have him the TrueHoop podcast.
TrueHoop is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.