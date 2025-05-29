TrueHoop

Jim Phelan
20h

What was so weird about the commentary after Game 4 is that no one mentioned that the Wolves' offense was clicking and that the 126 points they scored would have been enough to win every other game in the series.

The discourse about being aggressive is, I think, a trickle-down effect of the tiresome GOAT debate and its emphasis on championships won by individual players.

Did you see Rick Carlisle talking about the irrelevance of individual stats after Haliburton's impressive game 4? If not, check it out. It was like he'd been reading TrueHoop.

Paul
19h

Such a great article. Stuff like this is why TrueHoop is so essential! I wish the playoffs were called more equitably though. The "let 'em play" ethos led to some teams (Houston in particular) and players (Lou Dort, for example) playing a physical game that barely resembles basketball. Players were injured because of it.

