BY HENRY ABBOTT and DAVID THORPE

“Portland did a great fucking job. He’s one of the top number six picks of all time. He’s had an absolutely legendary career. The fans and the city should be proud.” RICH SCHULTZ/GETTY IMAGES

HENRY: David, you wrote a story that we published recently about, you know, the young teams, and it just struck me this Lillard thing—he’s a wonderful player. He has been the definition of the Blazer franchise for so long. But he’s keeping them from joining your list.

And it’s that old thing as a fan: do you want to be on a path to a championship, or are you comfortable where you are?

Because of the way the salary cap works, my thought is that post-Dame, the Blazers get a shot to join your list. And it might be hurtful today to Blazer fans, but I feel like over the next half decade, it’s going to be so much more fun than if they’d kept Lillard.

DAVID: This is what you’ve been writing about for a long time and certainly a lot recently—your love of Damian Lillard—and feeling like, Oh my god, we’re gonna be stood up at the altar! Or you’d be trapped in such a financial jail. This keeps you from going to jail.

They could have done it two years ago; now there really isn’t an option, and even then there was no way to high-level success.

You’d have to tell me, by the way, why they paid Jerami Grant so much money.

HENRY: You’d have to tell me!

We’re getting the big lesson all around the league right now that if the salaries get big enough, the trade value goes way down, because not many teams could actually even accommodate Jerami Grant’s contract right now.

It’s not the worst thing. It’s way too much money to spend for a middling team, but he’s a pretty good player, and they’re possibly going to have a massive shortage of frontcourt players. And so, on this insecure team that thinks that we’ll never be able to sign a free agent, well, they have one frontcourt player now! It’s a position of need, that’s for damn sure.

The contract, though: my main thought was like, man it’s unfair for Scoot, but he’s kind of competing against the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to lead really good teams in three-to-five years. Yet, now Scoot’s team has a long-term salary cap handicap. That’s too bad.

DAVID: Bummer. It didn’t have to be this hard—and it doesn’t have to be this hard going forward. There doesn’t have to be hard feelings, either. I am having conversations with players every day, right now, and what we keep saying to each other is: “This is the business we’re in.”

I talked to one player who was signed by a general manager who told him he’d be part of their future, and now both the general manager and the player are gone. I talked to another player who is in total purgatory—his team really thinks he’s good, but they just told him they have way too many players at his position, so he might be included in a deal.

This is the business that we’re in. There’s no crying. Go to work.

You can fall in love with players all you want. You can’t guarantee—no matter what you do—that they’re going to stay. It’s not personal. In fact, I would argue the Blazers did a great fucking job. Dame’s one of the top number-six picks of all time. He’s had an absolutely legendary career. The fans and the city should be proud. You did such a good job. This should have happened two years ago, but apparently Damian didn’t want to leave badly enough because of how much he liked the city of Portland. Pat yourselves on the back. There are people who can’t wait to get out of cities.

Bruce Brown just won a championship in Denver! By all indications, they loved him, and he loved them. And he left—for not that much more money, as far as we can tell. He’s gone after being there a year.

Great job, Portland, for what you’ve done for Dame—that’s my perspective of the business that we’re in.

HENRY: It was starting to feel sad that Dame would stay—because there’s no way he’s that happy and things are unfolding like this. Plus, by drafting the best available players, the Blazers just have dudes who need the ball all the time. The only way the Blazers are going to get good again is with freedom and touches and the ball. However good Scoot or Sheadon or Anfernee might one day be, all of them have higher ceilings with triple the touches they get than when Dame is in the game. I’m very happy about that.

I’m writing this book about the joy of movement, and Scoot’s got to move! Like, he needs to cruise around the court and feel free; he does not need a veteran barking at his back.

DAVID: He needs to be a dribbler. Scoot and Shaedon and all those guys could play in a Warriors system or a Utah system. But that means you got to change coaches, because we’ve never seen Chauncey like that before. So that means that we’ve got to be dribblers, and we have a lot of guys that need to dribble a lot.

HENRY: By and large, Anfernee and Shaedon’s best games were when Damian was out. And Dame likes to play slow; he prefers the half-court offense. His name is Scoot, you know? Let’s go!

DAVID: By the way, Jerami can run. They should go fast.

HENRY: I talked to Joe Dumars when he assembled the Pistons, and I wanted to know why Rip Hamilton and Chauncey Billups were the guards he targeted. He said they were players who can be effective without having the ball for a long time—and then they won a championship.

When Chauncey first came to Portland, in his first press conference he said: We’re not going to hold the ball; stars will work off the ball; we’re not going to be an ISO team. And we can guess why, but with Damian there, they just didn’t keep his word. It just didn’t happen. Last season, the Blazers were 20th in passes per game, 22nd in assists per game.

But I believe that he was hired to get them moving the ball. Now maybe they can move the ball.

DAVID: At his price and his position, Dame just doesn’t mesh with what they have.

HENRY: Not at all. And hey, so I think we sort of have to go back and look at all the Blazers transactions since we reported Dame was unhappy two years ago. Dame recently confirmed in his boxing interview that he was deeply dissatisfied with the team two years ago.

And since then they’ve made a bunch of transactions. Other than getting Jerami Grant, and 20 minutes of Josh Hart, not one of them can be clearly considered “getting Damian win-now teammates.”

I don’t know if it’s Joe Cronin, Jody Allen, or Bert Kolde, but we’re more than a year into lip service. They’re just saying that they want to build around Dame, but they have not. Almost every decision they’ve made has been for the future of the franchise.

The communication was completely asinine, dicky, and cowardly. But this collection of young players is not bad—and they’ll be improving it in some trade.

Does it have to be Miami, you think?

DAVID: There’s an argument for Brooklyn with Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton. Nic’s not the experienced guy Dame really wants, but he’s a rim protector who can touch 12 feet on offense.

HENRY: So who can the Nets trade to the Blazers? Ben Simmons and picks?

DAVID: I think they’re doing a deal with Cam Johnson. It doesn’t make much sense to do a sign-and-trade. What do the Blazers want with a 27-year-old? So, if you’re telling me the Nets could be Lillard, Claxton, Cam Johnson, and Mikal Bridges, that’s not bad.

The Nets have a lot of picks, Noah Clowney, Dariq Whitehead—there’s an interesting bunch of young players.

HENRY: When we did this exercise a while ago, we talked about the Heat being able to offer Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, but that just seems wrong. I’d probably rather have Kyle Lowry’s expiring deal—betting that down the road, in this cap environment, you’ll be able to turn cap room into something of value.

If it were me I’d probably say to the Heat that we’d like Kyle Lowry, the best young player you can get from around the league for Tyler Herro, and every pick and young player.

DAVID: I don’t think Portland owes him the trade of his choice. I think that’s the wrong thinking. It’d be different if they didn’t pay him.

With all that he’s done, I’d have a problem with not considering his wishes if he were waiting for payday. But they paid him. They can say: We’ve earned the privilege of doing whatever is best for our franchise. Because at his income level, there’s no deal out there where Dame’s gonna be miserable.

HENRY: Nobody here is truly sentimental. Jody Allen? Aaron Goodwin? Nobody’s a softy. It’s going to come down to leverage. If the Blazers decide to trade Dame to Orlando or Houston or San Antonio, what leverage does Dame actually have to stop that? Maybe Joe Cronin looks bad and worries about his job?

Two years ago, I talked at length with Dame’s camp about what leverage Dame has to force the team to upgrade or move him. Are you kidding? came the answer. James Harden just did it. As in, James left the Rockets, held out, and forced a trade. The threat was that Dame would simply never play again until he reached free agency.

But that threat is super different now. Dame’s a lot of years and a ton of dollars from free agency. I would not be happy for him to be traded to somewhere he doesn’t want to play, but the threat to sit, and forgo all that salary, is not as credible with his ballooning dollars and advanced years. At the end of this deal he won’t be the lynch pin of a title team. I think he traded away some of his leverage for money.

My guess would be that Pat Riley has kept his powder dry for Dame, trusting that he has what it takes to get this done, to satisfy the Blazers. I would just bet that his view is pretty good here, and that’s what’s gonna happen.

But what we don’t know is whether someone else is gonna jump in and make a better offer than Riley can, you know?

DAVID: This is years in the making—and everyone’s a winner. The team wins; the player wins. Maybe it feels like Portland should be devastated by this. The reality is, we should be thrilled because we love Dame. Buy the hats and jerseys of whatever team Dame goes to so when we’re not rooting for Portland, we’re rooting for them. He has a chance to go play in the Finals! And then it’ll be fun. You know, when Portland’s season is over, you can switch over to rooting for the Heat.

Zach Lowe says Dame’s the best Blazer of all time. I don’t know how we get that over Walton, or maybe Drexler, but it is an argument. Either way, this is a time to celebrate.

HENRY: There’s no way to project the Blazers really; at this point we don’t even know who they’re getting. But I’m utterly convinced that those same Blazer fans it’s like, you know, Derrick Rose won the MVP when he was 22. When the big tree falls in the forest, and the sunlight reaches the forest floor, all those little plants start to grow really fast.

DAVID: This is great. Now all those young players should feel accountable when they make a mistake, but they shouldn’t shouldn’t feel worse than that. Okay, I gotta get better at this is better than worrying about pissing off Damian Lillard every time you fuck up. It’s definitely good for growth. Their only urgency should be to get better. It’s unfair to ask for these young guys to feel more than that, because they are gonna make tons of mistakes.

HENRY: Yep, it’s a big win for all those young players. Maybe they just redo the press conference where they introduced this year’s draft picks, but this time they can do it with smiles and happiness. It’s going to be a journey, but it’s going to be a fun one.

DAVID: The Ottoman Empire was called the sick man of Europe. It needed to be put out of his misery. We have a very similar situation in Portland where they’ve been sick for a while now.

HENRY: Did you just reference the Ottoman Empire? That’s definitely a first for TrueHoop.

DAVID: I had a really amazing teacher in college. But yeah, the sickness is over now. The cure is coming.

Portland goes crazy for the Timbers right? It’s time to celebrate like those Timber fans. With the singing and the face paint. This is a time for joy. The future is clear.

HENRY: There are no guarantees that any of these players will be great, but if the ball touches the fingertips of six, seven, eight quality young prospects, someone will turn out really good.

DAVID: Now we’ll see what they can do.

