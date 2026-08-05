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MO's avatar
MO
1d

Interesting that the two players on your charts with the least drop off were KD and Kyrie....as a Nets fan one can only think .....' if only .....

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Ben Gelt's avatar
Ben Gelt
6h

I’ve been floating the idea of trading Joker to my friends.. doesn’t go over well 🤣

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