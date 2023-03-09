A perfect ending?
Impending doom and a fantasy epiphany
BY TRAVIS MORAN
I honestly can’t believe it came down to this …
My East Harlem Hustle squandered a major opportunity to put this all to bed two weeks ago. A win in Week 18, and I would be a lock for the playoffs. But the Hustle failed to vanquish Lincoln Railers, the very team who might bounce us from the playoffs.
The playoff path was already very thin, and I needed outside help—from family—to sniff a chance. Thankfully, the other Moran boys stepped up last week.
