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AB's avatar
AB
11h

Love this! Agree with Henry 100%

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David's avatar
David
2h

Deni Avdija said he was “happy and proud” to join the IOF and would “do whatever is asked of me” by an organization every human rights group now says has committed genocide, a genocide directed by Benjamin Netanyahu that we have witnessed in real time via troves of videos and photos documenting the grisly murder of thousands of children. Avdija continues to post pictures celebrating the IOF.

There are many anti-Semitic bigots and there are also many people who view Israel as a foreign apartheid state guilty of heinous war crimes. A foreign apartheid state guilty of heinous war crimes with a massively outsized influence on U.S. government (this very blog has covered some of this to a lesser extent as part of its Epstein deep-dive).

Deni Avdija doesn’t just proudly rep Jews, he doesn’t even just proudly rep Israel, he proudly reps the IOF. For that last part he will be shamed by someone in the crowd every single time he steps on the court for the rest of his life. And he deserves it.

Young fans like Henry Sumber should never be subject to belligerence or even have to put up with sitting next to it for a whole game. The older I get, the more I want to protect children from the world and the pains of being a part of it. Kids should get to grow up in their own little fantasy to an extent where they’re not burdened by financial concerns or relationship drama or health scares.

The situation in the above TrueHoop post is labeled a “bummer” and since it negatively affected what should have been a great experience I’d have to agree. What’s less clear is…a lot. I don’t know if TrueHoop just ran a piece where some poor 13-year old had to deal with an anti-Semitic fan nearby the whole game and it’s a sad outrage, or if TrueHoop just ran a piece where some poor 13-year old is conflating legitimate criticism of a pariah state with anti-Semitism, which would itself be anti-Semitic by not differentiating between Jewish people and the Israeli government.

It’s not the kid’s fault. He’s telling his story. And maybe they just didn’t want to include some of the blatantly anti-Semitic stuff this Spurs fan actually said because it’s so offensive and you don’t wanna put the kid through writing that. Hell, telling even someone who cheers on war criminals he worked with to go back home *is* at least walking right up to the line because of how that phrase is typically employed. But I do usually see more clarity or nuance from TrueHoop.

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