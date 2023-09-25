Discover more from TrueHoop
Award-winning hard truths about the NBA since 2005.
Over 17,000 subscribers
Continue reading
A big star is about to be traded
PODCAST: And it's not Dame
On today's TrueHoop podcast, Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The latest around the Damian Lillard trade and what people should and shouldn't believe
It's been quiet in Philadelphia, and David wonders why
Burning questions for the Mavericks, Rockets, Grizzlies, Pelicans, and Spurs ahead of training camp
Thank you for listening to the TrueHoop Podcast!
TrueHoop is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.